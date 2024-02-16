February 15, 2024
Kannur Squad To Drishyam: Malayalam Thrillers To Watch On OTT
Drishyam on Jio Cinema: When the disappearance of a policewoman's son threatens to ruin Vijay's family, he leaves no stone unturned in order to shield his family.
Joji on Amazon Prime Video: Joji, an engineering dropout, dreams of becoming rich without his family's help. However, things take a turn after an unexpected event in the family.
Garudan on Amazon Prime Video: Straightforward cop Harish and college professor Nishanth get entangled in a dangerous crime. One must fight for his integrity, and the other must fight for justice.
Kannur Squad on Disney+ Hotstar: A police officer and his team face a challenging journey across the country to catch a criminal gang. He leads them toward triumph amid professional uncertainties.
Rorshach on Disney+ Hotstar: The movie is about Luke Anthony who has a mysterious past and is out on a mission to seek revenge from someone who has destroyed him deeply.
Virus on Zee 5: The state of Kerala faces a tremendous outbreak of the life-threatening Nipah virus. However, a group of courageous individuals risk their lives in an attempt to curb the epidemic.
