Kartik Aaryan Visits Siddhivinayak Temple On New Year's Day To Seek Blessings

On January 1, Kartik Aaryan was seen visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The actor was seen entering the temple premises with folded hands in a video shared by the paps.
Kartik, was seen wearing a red and yellow scarf around his neck and applying tilak on his forehead.
Kartik's recent appearance featured a beard, brown shirt, denim pants, kolhapuri chappals, and black sunglasses.
Kartik Aaryan had a significant year with two releases, Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.
He also greeted the paparazzi with folded hands as he made his way inside the temple.
Kartik is set to star in the upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans.
