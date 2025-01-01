Republic Entertainment Desk

Kartik Aaryan Visits Siddhivinayak Temple On New Year's Day To Seek Blessings

On January 1, Kartik Aaryan was seen visiting the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Source: Varinder Chawla

The actor was seen entering the temple premises with folded hands in a video shared by the paps.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Kartik, was seen wearing a red and yellow scarf around his neck and applying tilak on his forehead.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Kartik's recent appearance featured a beard, brown shirt, denim pants, kolhapuri chappals, and black sunglasses. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan had a significant year with two releases, Chandu Champion and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Source: Varinder Chawla

He also greeted the paparazzi with folded hands as he made his way inside the temple. 

 

 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Kartik is set to star in the upcoming film, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans.

Source: Varinder Chawla

 Next Story