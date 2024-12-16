Katrina Kaif Visits Shirdi Saibaba Temple With Her Mother-In-Law Veena Kaushal

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif visited the Sai Baba shrine in Shirdi with her mother-in-law and Vicky Kaushal's mother Veena Kaushal.
Actress Katrina, last seen in Merry Christmas, offered prayers to a Sufi saint and was congratulated by Pragya Mahandule-Sinare, Administrative Officer of Shri Sai Baba Sansthan.
Katrina Kaif's temple visit, documented on social media, was shared by Shree Saibaba Sansthan Trust Shirdi.
Katrina, married to Vicky Kaushal, wore an elegant ivory kurta and dupatta to the Sai Baba temple, while her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal, wore a simple salwar-suit.
Trust authorities congratulated Katrina, and pictures of the moment were shared on the official handle.
Katrina returned to Mumbai with her mother-in-law, hugging her and kissing her forehead at the airport after their visit.
Katrina and Vicky Kaushal celebrated their third wedding anniversary in Rajasthan, showcasing their love through a private ceremony filled with safari rides and outdoor evenings.
