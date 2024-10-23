Kriti Sanon Kicks Off Festive Season With Bright Yellow Saree At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

Kriti Sanon rocks the yellow saree at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, setting the tone for a glamorous evening!
Source: Varinder Chawla
Manish Malhotra's exquisite design makes Kriti Sanon shine! The intricate embroidery and delicate patterns add a touch of elegance.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon's yellow saree is perfect for Diwali celebrations! The vibrant colour and sleek drape make her stand out.
Source: Varinder Chawla
She teamed the elegant saree with a delicate necklace and earrings, adding a touch of sophistication.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon's sleek hairstyle completes her Diwali look! The elegant updo showcases her stunning features.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon is a captivating performer known for her confidence, elegance, radiant smile, and poised demeanour, making her a true showstopper.
Source: Varinder Chawla
In a recent interview to a leading daily, Kriti emphasizes wearing comfortable clothing and trying new things, not for the sake of it, but rather for personal comfort and exploration.
Source: Instagram
Kriti Sanon's elegant saree is complemented by her delicate necklace and earrings, adding a touch of sophistication.
Source: Instagram
Kriti Sanon is a captivating performer known for her confidence, elegance, radiant smile, and poised demeanor, making her a true showstopper.
Source: Varinder Chawla
This Diwali, take inspiration from Kriti Sanon's stunning yellow saree for your festive look.
Source: Varinder Chawla