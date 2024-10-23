Republic Entertainment Desk

Kriti Sanon Kicks Off Festive Season With Bright Yellow Saree At Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

Kriti Sanon rocks the yellow saree at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, setting the tone for a glamorous evening!

Source: Varinder Chawla

Manish Malhotra's exquisite design makes Kriti Sanon shine! The intricate embroidery and delicate patterns add a touch of elegance.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Kriti Sanon's yellow saree is perfect for Diwali celebrations! The vibrant colour and sleek drape make her stand out.
 

Source: Varinder Chawla

She teamed the elegant saree with a delicate necklace and earrings, adding a touch of sophistication.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Kriti Sanon's sleek hairstyle completes her Diwali look! The elegant updo showcases her stunning features.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Kriti Sanon is a captivating performer known for her confidence, elegance, radiant smile, and poised demeanour, making her a true showstopper.

Source: Varinder Chawla

 In a recent interview to a leading daily, Kriti emphasizes wearing comfortable clothing and trying new things, not for the sake of it, but rather for personal comfort and exploration.

Source: Instagram

Kriti Sanon's elegant saree is complemented by her delicate necklace and earrings, adding a touch of sophistication.

Source: Instagram

Kriti Sanon is a captivating performer known for her confidence, elegance, radiant smile, and poised demeanor, making her a true showstopper.

Source: Varinder Chawla

This Diwali, take inspiration from Kriti Sanon's stunning yellow saree for your festive look.

Source: Varinder Chawla