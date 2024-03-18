March 17, 2024
Lakme Fashion Week 2024: Triptii Dimri Exudes Elegance In Sequined Skirt And Strapless Corset
Tripti Dimri, Animal actress walked the ramp in jaw-dropping strapless gown at Lakme Fashion Week 2024. The diva walked for the renowned designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The ensemble featured a fully-sequined form-fitted skirt with a lace-corseted strapless top. To add more jazz, she donned a pair of lace gloves, adding an oomph element to her showstopper look.
Tripti Dimri ditched all accessories and still managed to take centerstage with all spotlights on her. For the beauty, she chose for smokey eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, glossy lip.
The floor-sweeping attire made her look a perfect beauty. With her minimal-glam makeup, dewy-blushed cheeks, mascara-laden wispy lashes, and a nude-tinted lip colour, she looked ravishing.
Triptii Dimri chose minimal accessories and open wavy hair that added to her fine dressing sense.
Adding to her chic look, Triptii glammed-up makeup, involving bright red lipstick, dewy-rosy cheeks with a hint of highlighter, fluttery lashes, and a sleek updo.
She chose to make a side-parted open locks added a oomph vibe to her sequin-studded ensemble.
