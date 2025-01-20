Republic Entertainment Desk

Manjhi To Bhaag Milkha Bhaag: Bollywood Movies That Will Surely Inspire You

Manjhi: The Mountain Man is about Nawazuddin Siddiqui who shines as Dashrath Manjhi, a grief-stricken man who single-handedly carves a path through a mountain over 22 years. 

The biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag tells the triumphant true story of Milkha Singh, who rose from tragedy and homelessness to become India's iconic Flying Sikh athlete.

Chak De India is about an ex-hockey player who takes on the herculean task of coaching the female Indian hockey team and making them the best.

Lagaan is about the people of a small village in Victorian India stake their future on a game of cricket against their ruthless British rulers.

3 Idiots is about two friends who are searching for their long lost companion. They revisit their college days and recall the memories of their friend. 
 

Lakshya is about an aimless, jobless, irresponsible grown man joins the army and matures into a battlefield hero.

English Vinglish is about a kind housewife who faces disrespect from her family due to her lack of English skills.

