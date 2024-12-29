Most Anticipated Hollywood Action Movies Of 2025

28 Years Later follows survivors on an isolated island three decades after the rage virus outbreak, uncovering secrets and transformations among infected.
Release Date: June 20, 2025
Source: IMDb
Avatar: Fire and Ash is the third installment in James Cameron's Pandora franchise, following the 2022 encounter between Jake Sully and Neytiri.
Release Date: December 19, 2025
Ballerina, set between John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Chapter 4, follows Eve Macarro, an assassin-in-training, as she seeks revenge for her father's murder.
Release Date: June 6, 2025
Captain America: Brave New World stars Sam Wilson as Steve Rogers' successor, Anthony Mackie as Avenger, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, Carl Lumby.
Release Date: February 14, 2025
Zora Bennett, a covert ops expert, leads a team to secure genetic material from dinosaurs for a drug, but discovers a deadly secret buried for decades.
Release Date: July 2, 2025
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is the eighth film in the Mission: Impossible franchise, starring Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, and Simon Pegg
Release Date: May 23, 2025
Nobody 2 is about Bob Odenkirk returns as Hutch Mansell in Nobody 2, a thrilling sequel to 2021's successful film, tackling new challenges.
Release Date: June 25, 2025
James Gunn's Superman, the first DC Universe movie, introduces a new version of the Man of Steel, honoring the character's roots as truth, justice, and the American way.
Release Date: July 11, 2025
