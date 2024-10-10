Navratri 2024: Cousins Rani Mukerji-Kajol, Celebrate Durga Puja Together

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-stars were seen chatting, greeting family and friends, and posing for pictures inside the pandal on Wednesday evening in Mumbai.
Rani Mukerji and Kajol joyfully reunited for the Durga Puja celebrations.
Kajol wore an orange saree, while Rani wore a printed blue saree, and they all smiled as they posed for shutterbugs at the pandal.
Kajol shares a heartwarming hug with her close one at Mumbai's Durga Puja celebration.
Rani Mukerji was seen walking along with a girl child.
Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji and other Mukerji cousins were seen at the pandal celebrating the festival together.
Rani Mukerji was also seen walking along with her cousin.
Kajol was also seen chatting with her uncle.
Kajol and Rani Mukerji were also seen lost in deep conversation with each other.
