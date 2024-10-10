Republic Lifestyle Desk

Navratri 2024: Cousins Rani Mukerji-Kajol, Celebrate Durga Puja Together

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-stars were seen chatting, greeting family and friends, and posing for pictures inside the pandal on Wednesday evening in Mumbai. 

Source: Varinder chawla

Rani Mukerji and Kajol joyfully reunited for the Durga Puja celebrations. 

Source: Varinder chawla

Kajol wore an orange saree, while Rani wore a printed blue saree, and they all smiled as they posed for shutterbugs at the pandal.

Source: Varinder chawla

Kajol shares a heartwarming hug with her close one at Mumbai's Durga Puja celebration.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Rani Mukerji was seen walking along with a girl child. 

Source: Varinder Chawla

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji and other Mukerji cousins were seen at the pandal celebrating the festival together.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Rani Mukerji was also seen walking along with her cousin.

Source: Varinder Chawla

Source: Varinder Chawla

Kajol was also seen chatting with her uncle. 

Source: Varidner Chawla

Kajol and Rani Mukerji were also seen lost in deep conversation   with each other. 

Source: Varinder Chawla