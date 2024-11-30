Neha Sharma And Aisha Sharma Slay The Concert Look At Dua Lipa's Mumbai Show

Dua Lipa, a Grammy-winning singer, is set to perform at the MMRDA BKC in Mumbai, showcasing her talent and captivating fans.
Source: Varinder Chawla
The Sharma sisters, Neha and Aisha, were seen attending a concert in stunning ensembles, adding to the buzz.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Neha Sharma sported a chic double-denim outfit with a denim jacket, mini-dress, black knee-high boots, and crossbody bag, showcasing her playful patchwork and edgy style.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Aisha Sharma wore a bold yet relaxed outfit, balancing comfort and glam for a high-energy concert, showcasing her versatility in fashion.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Dua Lipa will headline the Zomato Feeding India Concert in Mumbai, aiming to combat hunger and malnutrition, aiming for Zero Hunger by 2030.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Dua Lipa's second Indian concert, following her 2019 debut at the OnePlus Music Festival, aims to raise awareness and funds for a cause.
Source: Varinder Chawla
Dua reminisced about her past experiences in India, including ringing in Rajasthan in the new year 2023.
Source: Varinder Chawla