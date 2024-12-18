Republic Entertainment Desk

Newlywed Keerthy Suresh Joins Varun Dhawan, Atlee For Baby John Christmas Bash

Actress Keerthy Suresh attended a Christmas bash in Mumbai with her Baby John team shortly after her wedding.

Atlee and his wife Priya, Varun Dhawan, director Kalees and Wamiqa Gabbi were also there. The star-cast wore the red and white outfit.  

Keerthy got married to Antony Thattil on on December 12, 2024, in Goa in a traditional Tamil Brahmin and Christian wedding ceremony 

Baby John, a Christmas entertainer, is set for theatrical release, sparked by high praise from fans and industry insiders.

On December 18, presenter Atlee, star cast, director Kalees, and producers Priya Atlee and Murad Khetani will host a Christmass Bash to celebrate anticipation. 

Varun Dhawan explained that Atlee, known for directing Theri, approached him for a project inspired by the Tamil original, but with significant changes to its storyline and setting.

Theri, a 2016 Tamil film, was a massive success, but Baby John reimagined it with an impressive ensemble cast, special appearances by Diljit Dosanjh, and Sanya Malhotra.

