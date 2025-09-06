Sep 06, 2025

Niharika Sanjeeiv

On Rakesh Roshan's 76th Birthday, Son Hrithik Digs Out Rare Photos From Archive

Hrithik Roshan shared major throwback photos on his father Rakesh Roshan's birthday on his social media handle.

He shared several photos from his birthday bash where Rakesh Roshan can be seen lighting up the candles.

Hrithik thanked father Rakesh Roshan "for building that soldier in me. For being the best teacher one could ask for."

"Today I walk in balance , as do you. Never complete , but no longer empty. I would have never reached this place of equanimity, this place of wisdom, without first traversing the hard path," he wrote.

Another throwback gem shared by Hrithik from his childhood days.

Hrithik and Rakesh Roshan busy working on the set.

The actor concluded his note by writing, "I stand proud ( and strong) , cause I am your son."

