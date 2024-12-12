Republic Entertainment Desk

Priyanka Chopra Looks Chic In Ivory At Red Sea International Film Festival

Priyanka Chopra is transforming an international event into her personal runway. 

The actor made a significant appearance at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2024. 

Priyanka Chopra wore a flowy ivory outfit with pinstripes, asymmetrical skirt, pleats, slit, and off-the-shoulder top, showcasing her whimsical and elegant style. 

Priyanka Chopra wore Christian Louboutin beige heels, a symbol of fashion and luxury, and a slingback sandal with a diagonal line across the foot.

Priyanka Khan's makeup showcased a healthy shine, complemented by brushed-up brows, moist eyelids, and glossy lips. She paired this with simple curls to enhance her eyes, cheekbones, and jawline.

Priyanka's asymmetrical skirt, elegantly falling to her feet, showcased delicate pleats at the waist for a whimsical and elegant look. 

