March 20, 2024
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Offer Prayers At Ram Mandir With Daughter Malti Marie Jonas
Priyanka Chopra has arrived in Ayodhya with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Maltie Marie.
Source: ANI
The ace actor can be seen wearing a yellow sari while Nick also opted for the ethnic outfit.
Source: ANI
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas along with their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas offered prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.
Source: ANI
Nick and Priyanka visited Ayodhya for the first time after Ram Temple inauguration.
Source: ANI
The couple along with their daughter met with the priest of the Ram Mandir.
Source: ANI