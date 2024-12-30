Pushpa 2 To Kalki 2898 AD: Highest Grossing Movies Of The Year

Pushpa 2: The Rule is about Pushpa who faces significant challenges in maintaining his sandalwood smuggling business due to severe police opposition.
Gross Earning: Rs 1,705 crore
Source: X
The dystopian city of Kasi's future is reshaped by the arrival of Lord Vishnu's final avatar, who initiates a war against darkness.
Gross earning: Rs 1,200 Crore
Source: X
Stree 2 is about Chanderi town is haunted again, with women mysteriously abducted by a headless entity, requiring Vicky & his friends to save their town and loved ones.
Gross Earning: Rs 874.58 cr
Source: IMDb
Gandhi, a former Special Anti-Terrorist Squad member, returns for a crucial mission, navigating a dangerous collision with his past.
Gross Earning: Rs 456 Crore
Source: ranveersingh/Instagram
Devara part1 is about a sea warrior violently resists his village's criminal activities, while his son, later a mild-mannered man, follows his own path.
Gross Earning: Rs 521 Crore
Source: IMDb
Ruhaan, a fraudulent exorcist, uncovers a sinister plot at a haunted castle, resulting in a thrilling and hilarious adventure filled with unexpected twists and scares.
Gross Earning: Rs 417.51 crore
Source: IMDb
Singham Again is about Singham and his team are set to embark on a new chase, resembling the epic Ramayana, to save his wife from an ambiguous villain.
Gross Earning: Rs 389.64 core
Source: X
Fighter is about a squadron leader and elite pilots unite for a dangerous mission, directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Ramon Chibb Abbas Dalal.
Gross Earning: Rs 344.46 crore
Source: Instagram/Anil Kapoor
Amaran follows Major Mukund Varadarajan's life during the Qazipathri Operation in Shopian, Kashmir, which occurred in 2014.
Gross Earning: Rs 335 crore
Source: IMDb
Hanu Man - Telugu-language superhero drama written and directed by Prasanth Varma will be released on January 12 next year.
Gross Earning: Rs 350 crore
Source: Instagram