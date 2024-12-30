Republic Entertainment Desk

Pushpa 2 To Kalki 2898 AD: Highest Grossing Movies Of The Year

Pushpa 2: The Rule is about Pushpa who faces significant challenges in maintaining his sandalwood smuggling business due to severe police opposition. 

Gross Earning: Rs 1,705 crore

Source: X

The dystopian city of Kasi's future is reshaped by the arrival of Lord Vishnu's final avatar, who initiates a war against darkness. 

Gross earning: Rs 1,200 Crore

Source: X

Stree 2  is about Chanderi town is haunted again, with women mysteriously abducted by a headless entity, requiring Vicky & his friends to save their town and loved ones. 

Gross Earning:  Rs 874.58 cr

Source: IMDb

Gandhi, a former Special Anti-Terrorist Squad member, returns for a crucial mission, navigating a dangerous collision with his past.

 

Gross Earning: Rs 456 Crore 

Source: ranveersingh/Instagram

Devara part1 is about a sea warrior violently resists his village's criminal activities, while his son, later a mild-mannered man, follows his own path.

 

Gross Earning: Rs 521 Crore 

 

Source: IMDb

Ruhaan, a fraudulent exorcist, uncovers a sinister plot at a haunted castle, resulting in a thrilling and hilarious adventure filled with unexpected twists and scares. 

 

Gross Earning: Rs 417.51 crore

Source: IMDb

Singham  Again  is about Singham and his team are set to embark on a new chase, resembling the epic Ramayana, to save his wife from an ambiguous villain.

 

Gross Earning: Rs 389.64 core

Source: X

Fighter is about a squadron leader and elite pilots unite for a dangerous mission, directed by Siddharth Anand and written by Ramon Chibb Abbas Dalal.

Gross Earning: Rs 344.46 crore

Source: Instagram/Anil Kapoor

Amaran follows Major Mukund Varadarajan's life during the Qazipathri Operation in Shopian, Kashmir, which occurred in 2014.

 

Gross Earning:  Rs 335 crore

Source: IMDb

Hanu Man - Telugu-language superhero drama written and directed by Prasanth Varma will be released on January 12 next year.  

Gross Earning: Rs 350 crore

Source: Instagram

