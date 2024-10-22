Raghav Chadha's Birthday Wish For Parineeti Chopra: How Could God Fit So Much Magic…

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha married in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
Source: Instagram
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, recently celebrated Karwa Chauth, wearing vibrant outfits. Every now and then the couple shares photos on Instagram, showcasing their quality time.
Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram
Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra celebrated her 36th birthday on October 22.
Source: Instagram
Raghav expresses his love for Paru, expressing her beauty, laughter, and grace, and wishes her all the dreams she dreams of, wishing her a happy birthday.
Source: Instagram
The photos captured the fond memories of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra from their vacations, dinner dates, and other personal moments.
Source: Instagram
Parineeti Chopra celebrates her birthday with various wishes, including Priyanka Chopra's on social media, while her husband Raghav Chadha shares unseen photos and a special note.
Source: Instagram
Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's latest outing serves major couple goals as they twin in stylish black jackets and cream pants.
Source: Instagram
Raghav Chaddha shared a selfie of Parineeti Chopra, loving her cheeks.
Source: Instagram
Parineeti Chopra is seen indulging in a satisfying plate of cooked pasta, giving us major food cravings.
Source: Parineeti Chopra is seen eating on dining table
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's coffee date is perfect treat to the eyes of their fan by their radiant smiles.
Source: Instagram