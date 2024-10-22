Republic Entertainment Desk

Raghav Chadha's Birthday Wish For Parineeti Chopra: How Could God Fit So Much Magic…

Actress Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha married in a traditional Hindu ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan. 

Source: Instagram

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha, recently celebrated Karwa Chauth, wearing vibrant outfits. Every now and then the couple shares photos on Instagram, showcasing their quality time. 

Source: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra celebrated her 36th birthday on October 22.

Source: Instagram

Raghav expresses his love for Paru, expressing her beauty, laughter, and grace, and wishes her all the dreams she dreams of, wishing her a happy birthday.

Source: Instagram

The photos captured the fond memories of Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra from their vacations, dinner dates, and other personal moments.

Source: Instagram

Parineeti Chopra celebrates her birthday with various wishes, including Priyanka Chopra's on social media, while her husband Raghav Chadha shares unseen photos and a special note.

Source: Instagram

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's latest outing serves major couple goals as they twin in stylish black jackets and cream pants.
 

Source: Instagram

Raghav Chaddha shared a selfie of Parineeti Chopra, loving her cheeks.  

Source: Instagram

Parineeti Chopra is seen indulging in a satisfying plate of cooked pasta, giving us major food cravings.
 

Source: Parineeti Chopra is seen eating on dining table

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's coffee date is perfect treat to the eyes of their fan by their radiant smiles.

Source: Instagram