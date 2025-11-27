Deadliest Hong Kong Fire in Decades Claims 55 Lives | Rescue Operation Underway
Hong Kong Blaze Enters Second Day
Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in years burnt through the night, leaving at least 55 people dead and 279 reported missing, with rescuers still pulling residents from blazing high-rise apartment buildings into Thursday morning.
Source: AP
Horrifying Visuals Show Hong Kong Tower Consumed by Flames
Flames engulf a building after a fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court.
Hong Kong Fire Survivors Take Shelter
Residents rest at a temporary shelter after being rescued from a fire that broke out at Wang Fuk Court.
Firefighters Battle Blaze
Firefighters trying to extinguish flames engulfing a building after a fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court.
Survivors Take Shelter
Residents rest at the fire scene at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories.
Visuals of Tower Engulfed in Flames
Thick Black Smoke Billows From Hong Kong Residential Fire after the fire broke out.