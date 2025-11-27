Nov 27, 2025

Vanshika Punera

Deadliest Hong Kong Fire in Decades Claims 55 Lives | Rescue Operation Underway

Hong Kong Blaze Enters Second Day

Hong Kong’s deadliest fire in years burnt through the night, leaving at least 55 people dead and 279 reported missing, with rescuers still pulling residents from blazing high-rise apartment buildings into Thursday morning.

Source: AP

Horrifying Visuals Show Hong Kong Tower Consumed by Flames

Flames engulf a building after a fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court. 

Source: AP

Hong Kong Fire Survivors Take Shelter

Residents rest at a temporary shelter after being rescued from a fire that broke out at Wang Fuk Court.  

Source: AP

Firefighters Battle Blaze

Firefighters trying to extinguish flames engulfing a building after a fire broke out at Wang Fuk Court. 

Source: AP

Survivors Take Shelter

Residents rest at the fire scene at Wang Fuk Court, a residential estate in the Tai Po district of Hong Kong's New Territories.

Source: AP

Visuals of Tower Engulfed in Flames

Thick Black Smoke Billows From Hong Kong Residential Fire after the fire broke out. 

Source: AP

