Rakul Preet Singh Makes Most Of 'Good Lighting And Black Outfit'
Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her latest shoot. The actress shared the photos with the caption, “Black outfit + good lighting = content mil gaya! Ab bas aapke comments ka wait hai."
In the photos, the actress donned an all black co-ord set. She teamed the outfit with a matching jacket with golden embroidery.
She paired the ensemble with a statement of golden earrings. She tied her hair in a sleek ponytail for the shoot.
Rakul's latest release, Mere Husband Ki Biwi, has debuted on OTT. The movie also features Bhumi Pednekar and Arjun Kapoor.
Fans of the actress took to the comment section to compliment her on her looks.