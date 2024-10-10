Republic Entertainment Desk

Rekha Turns 70: Iconic Fashion Moments Of The Veteran Actress

Rekha attended the Dior Fall 23 show in India, sporting a timeless Kanjeevaram silk saree, blouse, bangles, a potli bag, kundan necklace and a sleek bun. 

Source: Instagram

Rekha's stunning ghagras and anarkalis, paired with statement jewellery, remain in vogue.

Source: X

Veteran actor Rekha showcased her pant saree fashion at B-town awards shows, showcasing intricate embroidery, gold gota patti work.

Source: Viral Bhayani

Rekha wears a contemporary Chanderi saree from Dressfolk, showcasing opulence and timelessness. 

Source: Getty Images

Rekha wore a pista green maheshwari silk saree, featuring a pink border, made from pure linen.

Source: Getty Images

Rekha stole the show at Dior's Mumbai fashion event, sporting a regal silk saree and heavy traditional jewels.

Source: Instagram

The veteran actress wears a Banarsi silk saree. 

Source: Getty Images

The actress showcases her love for gold in a copper zari saree from Suta, a brand that blends traditional fabric.

Source: Getty Images

The actress showcases bold colours and metallic trends in her saree collection, including a copper tissue saree from Huts and Looms, aiming to upskill the weaver community.

Source: Getty Images

The brand's saree, made from Muga silk fabric, features a colour scheme similar to Rekha's reception look. 

Source: Getty Images