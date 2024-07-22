Republic Entertainment Desk
Superhero Movies To Watch Before Deadpool And Wolverine
Justice League is the story of Steppenwolf and his Parademon's return after ages to capture Earth.
X-Men: Apocalypse follows the X-Men, a group of superheroes, as they battle the powerful mutant Apocalypse, a god-like creature, to prevent Earth's extinction.
Fantastic Four is based on the four young outsiders teleport to a dangerous universe, altering their physical form, and must learn to harness their new abilities to save Earth from a former friend.
The Wolverine is a story about Logan's journey to Tokyo to meet Yashida, an old, dying acquaintance.
Green Lantern follows Hal Jordan, a test pilot who gains superhuman powers after being chosen by the Ring.
X-Men: Days of Future Past follows Wolverine's time-travel to 1973 to prevent Mystique from killing Bolivar Trask, a military scientist whose murder led to the creation of robots.
Dark Phoenix is the story of Jean Grey is struck by a powerful ray of energy which she absorbs into her body, turning her into an uncontrollable liability for the X-Men.
