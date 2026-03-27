Taylor Lautner And Wife Taylor Dome To Welcome First Child After 3 Years Of Marriage
The Twilight Saga actor Taylor and his wife Tay are all set to embrace parenthood after almost four years of marriage.
Source: Instagram
The couple took to social media to announce the merry news and shared photos from their maternity photoshoot.
Source: Instagram
In this photo, the actor can be seen planting a kiss on his wife Tay's baby bump, as she holds her baby's Sonography.
Source: Instagram
They can be seen twinning in white ensembles, posing in a picturesque location.
Source: Instagram
A monochrome photo of the couple laughing their heart out.
Source: Instagram
The couple got married in November 2022 in the presence of their family and friends.
Source: Instagram
Taylor rose to global fame for his role as Jacob Black in The Twilight Saga, becoming one of the franchise’s most recognisable stars. Before his breakout, he began as a child actor, appearing in family films such as The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl and developing skills in martial arts, which informed many of his early roles.