Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Wedding: Preps Begin At Madison Square Garden, All We Know So Far About the July 3 Celebration
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will have their wedding at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, as per AP News sources.
Source: Republic
The festivities will kick off with a smaller rehearsal dinner planned for Thursday night.
Source: People
Reports suggest the couple has planned a grand black-tie event at New York City's Madison Square Garden, with strict rules in place for guests.
Source: Instagram
In recent days, crews have been unloading equipment from trucks outside the Manhattan arena. A large carpet was briefly unveiled outside one entrance and then promptly removed.
Source: YouTube/New Heights
According to PEOPLE, guests attending the wedding will be required to follow a black-tie dress code. They will also have to leave their mobile phones behind, as a phone check will reportedly take place at the entrance.
Source: Instagram
Reports also suggest that between 500 and 999 guests are expected to attend the wedding celebrations. George Kittle, Andy Reid, Graham Norton and Suki Waterhouse have reportedly confirmed they will attend.
Source: AP
While celebrities including Ed Sheeran, Zoë Kravitz, Jack Antonoff and Stevie Nicks are also expected to be present. Earlier this month, George Kittle shared that guests still did not know the exact wedding location.
Source: AP
Swift and Kelce first announced their engagement on Instagram last August, fueling widespread speculation among the Swiftie fan base about possible venue locations.