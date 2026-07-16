10 Matt Damon Movies To Watch On OTT Ahead Of The Odyssey
Saving Private Ryan - Netflix or ZEE5 It is an epic war film helmed by Steven Spielberg. In the film, Matt is on a mission to locate Private James Francis Ryan.
Source: IMDB
Good Will Hunting - Netflix or Amazon Prime Video Helmed by Gus Van Sant, the film follows Matt's character, a troubled but self-taught mathematical genius working as a janitor at MIT. Watch on Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.
Source: IMDb
Air - Prime Video Helmed by Ben Affleck, the film is based on true events about the origin of Air Jordan.
Source: Prime Video
The Martian - Disney+ Hotstar or Netflix It is a sci-fi film directed by Ridley Scott. It is based on Andy Weir's 2011 novel, narrating an astronaut's struggle to survive on Mars after being left behind.
Source: IMDb
The Departed - Amazon Prime Video It is a crime thriller, a remake of the 2002 Hong Kong film Infernal Affairs. In the film, Matt plays the role of a spy within the Massachusetts State Police.
Source: Instagram
The Bourne Identity - Amazon Prime Video An action-thriller based on Robert Ludlum's 1980 novel of the same name. In the film, Matt has psychogenic amnesia and is forced to fight to unlock his identity.
Source: Instagram
The Bourne Ultimatum - Apple TV It is the third instalment of The Bourne Identity franchise. The story takes place both during and after the events of The Bourne Supremacy, and follows Bourne as he continues searching for information about his past.
Source: Instagram
Ford v Ferrari - Amazon Prime Video It is a biographical sports drama revolving around a determined team of engineers and designers, led by automotive designer Carroll Shelby and his English driver, Ken Miles.
Source: Instagram
Ocean's Eleven - Amazon Prime Video It is a heist comedy film starring an ensemble cast including George Clooney, Matt Damon, Andy García, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts.
Source: Instagram
Interstellar - Amazon Prime Video It is a sci-fi film directed by Christopher Nolan. Set in a dystopian future where Earth is suffering from catastrophic blight and famine.