Diwali Memories: A Visual Journey of Color and Light Across India

Gateway of India illuminated for the light and sound show during the Diwali festival.
'Diyas' being lit during the Diwali festival celebration, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.
Devotees light 'diyas' during the Diwali festival.
BSF personnel light candles to celebrate the Diwali festival near the Indo-Bangladesh Border
Heartwarming! A rickshaw puller lights candles on his rickshaw during the Diwali festival in Delhi
Fireworks light the sky at Chhatrapati Shivaji Park in Mumbai
A Tale of Diwali 2024: Festival of Life
