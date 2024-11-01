Digital Desk

Diwali Memories: A Visual Journey of Color and Light Across India

Gateway of India illuminated for the light and sound show during the Diwali festival. 

Source: X\PTI

'Diyas' being lit during the Diwali festival celebration, at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Source: X\PTI

Devotees light 'diyas' during the Diwali festival. 

Source: X\PTI

BSF personnel light candles to celebrate the Diwali festival near the Indo-Bangladesh Border

Source: X\ANI

Heartwarming! A rickshaw puller lights candles on his rickshaw during the Diwali festival in Delhi

Source: X\ANI

Fireworks light the sky at Chhatrapati Shivaji Park in Mumbai

Source: X

A Tale of Diwali 2024: Festival of Life  

Source: X