Indian Designers Redefine Hollywood Glamour At Oscars 2026
Gaurav Gupta, Swadesh and Rahul Mishra took centre stage at the Oscars 2026 through their elaborated custom ensembles. From Rei Ami to Li Jun Li, dazzled at the red carpet, showing off Indian designs.
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Li Jun Li arrived on the red carpet in Gaurav Gupta Couture. She looked gorgeous in a red, dramatic gown, an ensemble from the Divine Androgyne Paris Couture Spring/Summer 2026 collection.
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The gown featured a thigh-high slit and a sculpted train, adding a timeless aura at the ceremony. She sported rosy cheeks and bold red lips
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She accentuated her look with red heels, minimal jewellery, and a sleek bun hairstyle.
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Brandi Carlile and Law Roach walked the red carpet wearing a brooch by Swadesh. The singer-songwriter, Carlile, sported a petal prism brooch inspired by the organic geometry of a sunflower. This handcrafted piece is made of gold and features a luminous oval-cut emerald at its centre.
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The frame is adorned with diamonds arranged elegantly. Every petal and the diamond stem were crafted by skilled artisans in Telangana.
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Law Roach wore an Art Deco brooch made of diamonds and rubies by Swadesh.
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It is crafted in luminous gold, featuring rubies framed by a diamond setting.
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Rei Ami chose Rahul Mishra's ensemble as her Oscars 2026 look.
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She wore an embellished short dress layered with a voluminous black cape, featuring elaborate embroidery in gold.