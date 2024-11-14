Digital Desk
Tourists Left Disappointed as Taj Mahal Disappears Behind Thick Smog in Agra | PICS
An image taken by a tourist show how Taj Mahal has disappeared behind thick smog.
Source: X
Another image of Taj Mahal taken on Thursday amid heavy smog
Source: X
An image of Taj Mahal shared by a tourist few days back
Source: X
Another closer look of Taj Mahal covered under heavy smog on Thursday
Source: X
Entire Taj Mahal disappeared behind thick smog
Source: X
Taj Mahal covered in smog on Thursday, image
Source: X
Group of tourists who left disappointed as heavy smog blankets Taj Mahal
Source: X