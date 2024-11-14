Digital Desk

Tourists Left Disappointed as Taj Mahal Disappears Behind Thick Smog in Agra | PICS

An image taken by a tourist show how Taj Mahal has disappeared behind thick smog.

Source: X

Another image of Taj Mahal taken on Thursday amid heavy smog

Source: X

An image of Taj Mahal shared by a tourist few days back

Source: X

Another closer look of Taj Mahal covered under heavy smog on Thursday

Source: X

Entire Taj Mahal disappeared behind thick smog

Source: X

Taj Mahal covered in smog on Thursday, image

Source: X

Group of tourists who left disappointed as heavy smog blankets Taj Mahal

Source: X