Apr 13, 2025

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

10 Fun Ways For Uncles And Aunties To Bond With Kids

1-2

  • Keep aside your mobile phone and other gadgets when you interact with kids.
  • Play and connect with kids by looking into their eyes.

3-4

  • Kids need plenty amount of attention than you could think, spend one-on-one time.
  • Connect with kids before transitioning to other activities.

5-6

  • Listen to their emotion without judgment.
  • Empathize with them.

7-8

  • Take it easy, don't always be in a hurry.
  • Invite you're nieces or nephews for a sleepover.

9-10

  • Do activities together, such as chatting and singing songs.
  • Most importantly, do not give false hope, but rather show up if you have given a word.

