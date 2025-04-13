Apr 13, 2025 N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
10 Fun Ways For Uncles And Aunties To Bond With Kids
- Keep aside your mobile phone and other gadgets when you interact with kids.
- Play and connect with kids by looking into their eyes.
- Kids need plenty amount of attention than you could think, spend one-on-one time.
- Connect with kids before transitioning to other activities.
- Listen to their emotion without judgment.
- Empathize with them.
- Take it easy, don't always be in a hurry.
- Invite you're nieces or nephews for a sleepover.
- Do activities together, such as chatting and singing songs.
- Most importantly, do not give false hope, but rather show up if you have given a word.
