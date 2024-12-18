Republic Lifestyle Desk

10 Inspirational Quotes For Daily Motivation

Believe you can and you're halfway there. - Theodore Roosevelt 

Good luck is the result of good planning. - Brian Tracy 

The harder you work, the luckier you get. - Gary Player 

Luck is what you have left over after you give 100 percent.  Langston Coleman 

Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts. – Winston Churchill 

Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going. – Sam Levenson 

The best way to predict the future is to create it. – Peter Drucker 

Success doesn’t come to you; you go to it. – Marva Collins 

 

Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity. – Seneca 

Success is simply a matter of luck. Ask any failure.

