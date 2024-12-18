10 Inspirational Quotes For Daily Motivation

Believe you can and you're halfway there. - Theodore Roosevelt
Source: Freepik
Good luck is the result of good planning. - Brian Tracy
Source: Freepik
The harder you work, the luckier you get. - Gary Player
Source: Freepik
Luck is what you have left over after you give 100 percent. Langston Coleman
Source: Instagram
Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts. – Winston Churchill
Source: Freepik
Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going. – Sam Levenson
Source: Freepik
The best way to predict the future is to create it. – Peter Drucker
Source: Instagram
Success doesn’t come to you; you go to it. – Marva Collins
Source: Freepik
Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity. – Seneca
Source: Instagram
Success is simply a matter of luck. Ask any failure.
Source: Freepik