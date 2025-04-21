Apr 21, 2025

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

10 Reasons Of Leg Shaking

1-2

  • Tremor: A muscle contraction that pulses or spasms out of control.
  • Tardive dyskinesia: A medication for a mental health condition which could cause uncontrolled movements throughout the body.

Source: Pexels

3-4

  • Anxiety: Can cause temporary shaking when your body enters into fight-or-flight state as a stress response. 
  • RLS: It is also known as Restless Legs Syndrome, where an individual experiences an uncontrollable urge to move their legs, often leading to involuntary shaking.

 

Source: Pexels

5-6

  • Stimulant drugs: Medications like Adderall and Ritalin can speed activity in your nervous system, causing tremors in legs, hands, or feet. 
  • Neuropathy: You may experience tingling or pain in the feet if you have nerve damage.

Source: Pexels

7-8

  • Alcohol: Misuse of alcohol and withdrawals can also cause tremors.
  • Hyperthyroidism: An overactive thyroid can also cause leg shaking.

Source: Pexels

9-10

  • Dementia: People with dementia can experience tremors.
  • Parkinson’s disease: A nervous system condition, a person with Parkinson's may develop shaking that affects the legs.

Source: Pexels