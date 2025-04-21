Apr 21, 2025 N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
10 Reasons Of Leg Shaking
1-2
- Tremor: A muscle contraction that pulses or spasms out of control.
- Tardive dyskinesia: A medication for a mental health condition which could cause uncontrolled movements throughout the body.
Source: Pexels
3-4
- Anxiety: Can cause temporary shaking when your body enters into fight-or-flight state as a stress response.
- RLS: It is also known as Restless Legs Syndrome, where an individual experiences an uncontrollable urge to move their legs, often leading to involuntary shaking.
Source: Pexels
5-6
- Stimulant drugs: Medications like Adderall and Ritalin can speed activity in your nervous system, causing tremors in legs, hands, or feet.
- Neuropathy: You may experience tingling or pain in the feet if you have nerve damage.
Source: Pexels
7-8
- Alcohol: Misuse of alcohol and withdrawals can also cause tremors.
- Hyperthyroidism: An overactive thyroid can also cause leg shaking.
Source: Pexels
9-10
- Dementia: People with dementia can experience tremors.
- Parkinson’s disease: A nervous system condition, a person with Parkinson's may develop shaking that affects the legs.
Source: Pexels