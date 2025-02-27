10 South Indian Recipes To Cook Under 20 Minutes

Feb 27, 2025
South Indian food
Make fluffy appams in a jiffy with just a few ingredients, perfect for early morning meals, with a simple overnight batter and quick cooking process.
Source: Freepik
Make a nutritious and protein-rich Green Gram Dosa, a traditional Andhra Pradesh recipe, by grinding soaked green gram with spices and cooking it like a dosa, served.
Whip up soft and fluffy idlis with minimal effort, using a simple soak-grind-ferment-steam process, perfect for a quick and nutritious meal.
Prepare a delicious and filling masala dosa in under 20 minutes, with a smooth fermented batter, flavorful potato masala, and a crispy spiral fold.
Crisp up your morning with a delicious Urad Dal Vada, made by grinding soaked dal into a smooth paste, mixing with spices, and deep-frying to a golden brown, best served hot.
Kickstart your Monday morning with a crispy and delicious Neer Dosa, made by mixing rice flour with spices and pan-frying to a golden brown, best served with coconut chutney and sambhar.
Source: Freepik
Effortlessly prepare the traditional Kerala breakfast dish, Puttu, by layering roasted rice flour and grated coconut in a puttu maker and steaming it to perfection, best enjoyed with ripe bananas.
Make a healthy and nutritious Ragi Dosa, packed with the goodness of ragi, and serve it hot with chutney and sambhar for a guilt-free breakfast.
Make a delicious and easy-to-digest South Indian breakfast, Upma, by cooking roasted Rava with onions, spices, and herbs, and serving it warm with a tangy lemon pickle.
Quickly whip up a healthy Oats Uttapam, a nutritious twist on the classic recipe, by mixing oats, semolina, and spices, and cooking it on a pan, served best with sambhar.