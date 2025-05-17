May 17, 2025

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

12 Natural Ways To Lower Blood Pressure, Start With Just One

  • Exercise regularly, such as going for a walk or doing moderate physical exercise. 
  • Reduce your sodium intake.

  • Consume less alcohol.
  • But eat more potassium-rich foods.

  • Cut back caffeine.
  • And learn how to better manage stress.

  • Quite smoking.
  • As well as refined sugar and carbs.

  • Load your plates with berries.
  • Consider losing weight.

  • Consider not only eating dark chocolates.
  • But also supplements such as fish oil and others.

