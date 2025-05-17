May 17, 2025 N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
12 Natural Ways To Lower Blood Pressure, Start With Just One
- Exercise regularly, such as going for a walk or doing moderate physical exercise.
- Reduce your sodium intake.
- Consume less alcohol.
- But eat more potassium-rich foods.
- Cut back caffeine.
- And learn how to better manage stress.
- Quite smoking.
- As well as refined sugar and carbs.
- Load your plates with berries.
- Consider losing weight.
- Consider not only eating dark chocolates.
- But also supplements such as fish oil and others.
