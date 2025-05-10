5 Best Parks In Delhi For Mother's Day Picnic

Situated near the Chanakyapuri Diplomatic Enclave, Nehru Park is one of the best parks in New Delhi. The nearest metro station is Lok Kalyan Marg, open from 5 am to 8 pm.
Aditya Nath Jha Deer Park
Located next to Hauz Khas District Park, the Aditya Nath Jha Deer Park, popularly known as Deer Park, is a serene escape for those seeking relaxation, a touch of zen, and quality time by the lake with family.
Garden of Five Sense
This scenic garden is open to the public and is one of the best-maintained spots for a stroll or picnic.
Lodhi Garden
Bursting with vibrant hues during spring and summer, Lodhi Garden is located in central Delhi, making it the perfect retreat for visitors coming from all corners of the city.
Delhi Rose Garden
Just adjacent to Lodhi Garden, the Delhi Rose Garden is close by, allowing you to enjoy two vibrant green spaces in one visit.