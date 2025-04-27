5 Colourful Cities In Rajasthan You Must Visit This Summer
Jaipur
Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, is popularly known as the Pink City for its iconic pink-hued buildings. Apart from that, Jaipur boasts many colourful and historical landmarks, making it a must-visit destination at least once in a lifetime.
Source: Pexels
Udaipur
Relive your princess dream in the colourful city of Udaipur, Rajasthan. The city awaits you with its picturesque lakes and vibrant palaces.
Source: Pexels
Jodhpur
Have you seen the viral blue-hued buildings trending on the internet lately? Head to Jodhpur, the Blue City of Rajasthan, this summer to experience the Sun City, deeply rooted in culture and history.
Source: Pexels
Pushkar
Pushkar is not only a vibrant city but also welcomes visitors to its strikingly colourful fairs and temples.
Source: Pexels
Bikaner
A place for art enthusiasts, Bikaner offers intricate architecture and vibrant, lively bazaars where you can buy trinkets for family and friends, or something truly local.