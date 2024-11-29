5 Steps To Follow Before Bed To Manage Diabetes

What is diabetes?
As per the National Institute of Health (NIH), diabetes is a chronic condition when your blood glucose/blood sugar is too high.
Diabetes can occur when your body doesn't use or produce insulin properly, but high blood sugar can also come from your food choices.
Follow these five steps before bed to manage diabetes:
Avoid coffee: Indulging in any caffeinated beverage like coffee before bed can interrupt your sleep.
Workout: Keep yourself active by doing yoga, walking or joking.
Room lighting: Ensure to set your bedroom lighting before bed as this tip can stimulate your mind into better sleep.
Sleep 7 to 8 hours: Healthline states, “Many things can affect your sleep. Nerve pain, frequent thirst, the need to urinate, and hunger can all keep you awake”, resulting in diabetes.
Sugary food: Absolutely no! to food that can irregulate your blood sugar level. Abstain from any sugary food items.
According to Healthline, “The blood sugar goal at bedtime should be about 80 to 180 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL). Testing at bedtime for at least 1 or 2 weeks can allow you to see some patterns.”
