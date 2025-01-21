7 Kid's Favourite Foods That Contain Red Dye No. 3 Banned By FDA

Kids love colourful items, and candies won't be as appealing if they're made in dark theme colours; vibrant, eye-catching hues are what make candies truly enticing.
Source: Pexels
As per The New York Times report, vegetarian meats including imitation bacon and sausages contain Red Dye No. 3 banned by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Source: Pexels
Puddings are also among the food items that contain high levels of Red Dye No. 3, which can trigger allergies in sensitive individuals.
Source: Pexels
All kinds of drinks such as cocktails, milkshakes, protein shakes, etc. that contain strawberry flavour have a high level of Red Dye No. 3 mix.
Source: Pexels
Colourful cookies are also under the scanner of the FDA.
Source: Pexels
Frozen casseroles contain synthetic food colouring to give a red cherry look.
Source: Pexels
Cakes with red and pink frostings, especially red velvet and funfetti cakes are loaded with Red Dye No. 3. FDA banned synthetic food colouring after it was linked to cancer in lab rats.
Source: Pexels