7 Signs That You're At Risk Of Iodine Deficiency

One of the most common sign of iodine deficiency is swelling in the front of the neck.
The feeling of unusual fatigue and weakness.
If you notice an excessive hair loss it could also be a sign indicating the risk of an iodine deficiency.
Flaky skin regardless of season is another symptom to take into account for iodine deficiency.
Iodine deficiency can also make you feel colder than usual.
Missing out period or experiencing heavy flow? Iodine deficiency can mess up your period.
As per reports, iodine deficiency can affect your ability to learn and remember.
