7 Signs That You're At Risk Of Iodine Deficiency

One of the most common sign of iodine deficiency is swelling in the front of the neck.

Source: Pexels

The feeling of unusual fatigue and weakness.

Source: Pexels

If you notice an excessive hair loss it could also be a sign indicating the risk of an iodine deficiency.

Source: Pexels

Flaky skin regardless of season is another symptom to take into account for iodine deficiency.

Source: Pexels

Iodine deficiency can also make you feel colder than usual.

Source: Pexels

Missing out period or experiencing heavy flow? Iodine deficiency can mess up your period.

Source: Pexels

As per reports, iodine deficiency can affect your ability to learn and remember.  

Source: Pexels

