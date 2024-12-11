7-Steps Guide To Do A Digital Detox

Leave your phone behind: This tip may not be rocket science, but it is one of the hardest habits to get used to. Adapting to this simple habit can reduce your screen time.
Schedule time: Now with an advancement in technology, you can schedule time for how long you can browse the internet, and when your timer buzzes all your apps turn off.
Unnecessary apps: Do not download unnecessary applications that could increase your screen time.
Offline activities: Embrace offline activities such as catching up with friends, shopping, visiting the library, etc
Timer: Set a timer on your phone to limit your usage of social media applications.
Share with friends: Tell your friends that you're taking a break from social media hence, connect with you directly by text and calls.
Track usage: You can now track how much time you're spending on the internet by using an app to track.
