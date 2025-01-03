7 Things To Do After Eating A Large Meal To Avoid Bloating

Do not sit back after eating a large meal, take a walk for 5 to 10 minutes to help you digest your food and avoid bloating.
Relish a warm drink of herbal tea to aid in food digestion. Ginger tea, green tea, and fennel tea are some great options to drink after food.
The science behind chewing fennel seeds after food is believe that it composite a digestives qualities which helps to reduce bloating and aids in digestion.
You may not chug a water but surely must take sips of water to flush out sodium you may have consumed.
Do not stress about the food you have eaten but rather relax and do things such as walk, stretches etc. after food to minimize bloating. Over-stressing can lead to binge eating.
Stretching after food can relax your body and help you reduce bloating.
Probiotics are a great way to enhance your digestive process after eating a large meal. Yoghurt, or a glass of buttermilk after food can help you feel better.
