A Christmas Carol-The Odd Couple: Movie And TV Show Versions Of Charles Dickens

Boy Meets World is about Ben Savage, Rider Strong, and William Daniels star in a film about an adolescent navigating life's challenges with two siblings.
Source: IMDb
Family Ties is about the life of liberal ex-hippies Steven and Elyse Keaton, their son Alex, daughters Mallory and Jennifer.
Source: IMDb
The Muppet Christmas Carol is about Scrooge, a miserly old man, is visited by spirits who predict his future and reveal his past and present secrets, transforming his life perspective.
Source: Instagram
In Halloween IV, Roseanne experiences a ghost transporting her to past Halloweens, revealing two possible scenarios: a perky housewife and an elderly, lonely Dan.
Source: IMDb
Saved By The Bell is about Sam Bobrick created a film featuring six friends navigating their teens at Bayside High School in Palisades, California, with stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez.
Source: IMDb
Scrogged is about a cynical television executive is haunted by three spirits on Christmas Eve. The movie stars Bill Murray, Karen Allen, and John Forsythe.
Source: IMDb
The Odd Couple is about a New Yorker and his best friend, a divorced sportswriter, share differing ideas on housekeeping and lifestyles, directed by Gene Saks and written by Neil Simon.
Source: IMDb