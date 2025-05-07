Avacados, Banana, Broccoli And Other Vitamin K-Rich Foods To Include In Your Diet
Vitamin K helps form blood clots, supporting healing. It also boosts energy, improves memory, and regulates blood pressure. A deficiency can lead to gum issues and poor bone health. Include vitamin K-rich foods in your diet to stay healthy, according to HealthShot.
Source: Freepik
Broccoli is a nutrient-rich, versatile veggie packed with fibre, vitamins A, C, and K, and antioxidants. Part of the cabbage family, it's related to cauliflower and Brussels sprouts, offering numerous health benefits.
Source: Freepik
Bananas are a nutrient-rich fruit supporting digestion, weight management, and energy production. They're a good source of vitamin K, aiding carbohydrate and fat metabolism, and promoting overall health.
Source: Freepik
Avocados are nutrient-dense fruits rich in vitamin K, magnesium, and potassium. They help reduce inflammation, improve cholesterol levels, and provide fibre, keeping you full and supporting overall health.
Source: Freepik
Blueberries are a nutrient-rich, low-calorie fruit packed with vitamin K and antioxidants. They support heart health by reducing LDL cholesterol and blood pressure, promoting overall well-being. Enjoy them fresh, frozen, or in smoothies.
Source: Unsplash
Almonds and cashews are vitamin K-rich foods supporting heart health. They're packed with magnesium, monounsaturated fats, and anti-inflammatory properties, aiding blood sugar control and satiety. A nutritious snack for overall well-being.
Source: Freepik
Spinach is rich in vitamin K1, with one cup of raw spinach providing around 145 mcg. This exceeds the daily recommended intake for adults. A nutrient-dense food supporting overall health, exceeding daily recommended intake.
Source: Freepik
Eggs are a nutrient-rich food high in protein, vitamin K, and minerals like folate and selenium. They support muscle growth, bone strength, and heart health by boosting HDL (good cholesterol) levels. While eggs provide protein and nutrients, they're not a primary vitamin K source compared to leafy greens.