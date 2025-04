Shave fennel and onion thinly, then toss with lemon juice and olive oil. Spread on a plate carpaccio-style. Drizzle with more olive oil and top with parmesan. Finish with chopped fennel fronds and serve. Shave 1 medium fennel and 1/2 red onion. Toss with 2 tbsp lemon juice and 1 1/2 tbsp olive oil. Top with 1/4 cup parmesan cheese. Drizzle with remaining 1 tbsp olive oil.