Boat Pose: Reasons Why You Should Include Naukasana In Your Daily Routine

According to per healthshot, regular practice of yoga may help to strengthen your core muscles.

Source: Instagram

According to healthshot, yoga techniques have been shown to enhance balance and physical mobility in individuals over the age of 60.

Source: Freepik

According to healthshot, the practice of this pose can significantly enhance your flexibility and range of motion.

Source: Freepik

Regular yoga practice can enhance posture, with additional yoga stretches potentially reducing neck stiffness, according to healthshot.

Source: Freepik

This pose improves digestion by stimulating abdominal organs and promoting peristalsis, according to healthshot.

Source: Freepik

Boat pose can promote relaxation and mindfulness, reducing stress and anxiety through deep breathing and calming the mind, according to healthshot. 

Source: Freepik

According to  Webmd, engaging your abdomen and improving air circulation through your diaphragm can stimulate the muscles around your abs and pelvis. 

Source: Freepik

According to Webmd, the boat pose exercise targets upper arms and hamstrings. 

Source: Freepik

Boat pose can targets core muscles, including pelvis, lower back, and abdomen, which support stability and balance, according to Webmd.

Source: Unsplash

Boat Pose can enhance the full body awareness by focusing on promoting awareness of the entire body, according to Webmd.

Source: Unsplash