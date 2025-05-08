Bodhgaya To Sanchi Stupa: Top Buddhist Pilgrimage Sites To Visit In India On Buddha Purnima
Bodh Gaya is a place to visit the sacred site of Buddha's enlightenment. Explore the Mahabodhi Temple Complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, featuring the Bodhi tree and ancient temple built by Emperor Ashoka. It is perfect for Buddha Purnima.
Kushinagar is a site of Buddha's Mahaparinirvana, featuring Mahaparinirvana Temple with reclining Buddha statue and Ramabhar Stupa. You may celebrate Buddha Purnima with a grand fair. This place is accessible by bus from Uttar Pradesh.
Sarnath, near Varanasi, is a holy Buddhist site where Buddha delivered his first sermon. Explore stupas, temples, and ancient sites like Ashoka Pillar and Dhamek Stupa. You may celebrate Buddha Purnima in this sacred town, just 10 km from Varanasi.
Vaishali is a sacred site for Buddhism and Jainism. You may explore Ashoka Pillar, Ananda Stupa, and Kutagarasala Vihara. Visit the Coronation Pond with Buddha's ashes and nearby Kundalpur, Lord Mahavira's birthplace.
Visit Tawang, home of the sixth Dalai Lama, and explore the 400-year-old Tawang Monastery, one of the largest in the world. Marvel at its architecture and breathtaking views. Best time to visit: March to September, especially on Buddha Purnima.
Visit Sanchi Stupa, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, featuring ancient stone sculptures and the oldest Buddha statue. Explore four ceremonial gateways, Gupta Temple, and Ashoka Pillar. Open 6:30 am to 6:30 pm. Buddha Purnima is an auspicious time to visit.
Visit Namgyal Monastery in Dharamshala, the Dalai Lama's residence, on Buddha Purnima. Explore the Library and Archive, featuring rare Tibetan works. Best time to visit: March to June. Experience spiritual tranquility and rich Tibetan culture.