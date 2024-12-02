Carrot Parantha Recipe You Must Try

Carrot Recipe Ingredients
2 small cups wheat flour1 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon ajwain (carrom seeds)1 carrot1/4 teaspoon red chilly powder2 Tablespoons ghee/ oil
Knead wheat flour and water into a soft dough, then set it aside for rest. Grate carrot and gently squeeze excess water.
Add salt, carrom seeds, and red chilly powder to grated carrot. Roll dough into a circle, add half of carrot stuffing, and close tightly.
Roll out paratha, place on hot tawa, flip, add oil/ghee, flip, and cook on both sides.
Gently press a plus sign to spread the stuffing evenly, then roll the ball into a flat circle, ensuring it's not too thin.
Heat a medium-sized skillet, grease it with butter, and cook both sides of the paratha by flipping them over to ensure proper browning.
Serve on the plate.
