Christmas 2024: 10 Things To Do On December 25

Decorate a gingerbread house with your family and friends.
Take a chance to click a picture with Santa Claus.
Host a surprise Christmas gift exchange.
Participate in a Christmas carol with church members or organize one with a group of friends.
Savour a traditional Christmas drink - Eggnog
Go to church and pray.
Make a wish on Christmas Day.
Throw a Christmas dinner party for your loved ones or be a guest.
Host a fun indoor game to amp up the spirit of Christmas lively and memorable.
Go on a Christmas joy ride but be sure to avoid reckless driving.
