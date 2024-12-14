Republic Lifestyle Desk

Christmas 2024: 10 Things To Do On December 25

Decorate a gingerbread house with your family and friends.

Take a chance to click a picture with Santa Claus.

Host a surprise Christmas gift exchange.

Participate in a Christmas carol with church members or organize one with a group of friends.

Savour a traditional Christmas drink - Eggnog

Go to church and pray.

Make a wish on Christmas Day.

Throw a Christmas dinner party for your loved ones or be a guest.

Host a fun indoor game to amp up the spirit of Christmas lively and memorable.

Go on a Christmas joy ride but be sure to avoid reckless driving.

