Classic Christmas Baby Names For Your Festive Bundle Of Joy

‘Kristian’ is a variation of the name ‘Christian’, a Scandinavian spelling which means ‘Follower Of Christ’ or simply ‘Christian'.
‘Tinsel’ is a cute name for a baby girl born during Christmas. The meaning of the name originally is strips or threads of plastic, metals or paper used for decoration.
If you're expecting a baby girl, save ‘Talia’ in your diary. It is a Hebrew name meaning "Gentle dew from heaven; by the water".
If you're envisioning a charming and dashing gentleman, ‘Mario’ might just be the perfect name for your little one, it means ‘Manly’.
‘Hoku’ is traditionally a Hawaiian name meaning "Star" and is typically associated with females. However, there's no reason why you can't name your little star of a baby boy Hoku with confidence.
‘Hope’ is a beautiful name for your unborn baby girls. The name is self-explanatory, it is simply to have ‘Confidence' or 'Trust’.
For the ‘Gift’ of a bundle of joy, ‘Darina’ is a beautiful name for your girl child.
