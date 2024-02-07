January 17, 2024
Cumin Seeds To Curd, Home Remedies To Treat Acid Reflux
Lukewarm Water
Adding a small amount of black pepper and half a lemon to lukewarm water not only reduces gas problems but also aids in weight reduction.
Source: Unsplash
Celery Celery water is popular to improve digestion and boost immunity. To include it into your daily routine, simply add celery to a glass of water and boil.
Source: Unsplash
Curd
Consuming curd is beneficial for the stomach, as it is packed with protein, calcium, riboflavin, and vitamin B6—essential elements for a healthy body.
Source: Unsplash
Cumin Seeds
Cumin seeds have a soothing effect on the stomach lining, alleviating the burning sensation. Packed with natural oils, cumin seeds stimulate salivary glands.
Source: Unsplash
Feenel seeds
They contain compounds that aid in breaking down food and lowering the chances of acid reflux. The anti-inflammatory properties of fennel seeds can soothe stomach lining inflammation.
Source: Unsplash
Ginger
Ginger may lower the chance of stomach acid backing up into the esophagus. Ginger can also reduce inflammation. Ginger is rich rich in antioxidants that can help reduce in acid reflux
Source: Unsplash
Honey
Honey has many properties that could be useful for acid reflux. It can potentially help people experiencing acid reflux.
Source: Unsplash