Do I Have Parkinson's Disease? Know Signs And Symptoms
What is Parkinson's disease?
Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder that causes an individual with the disease to experience unintended or uncontrollable movements.
Source: Pexels
Are you at risks of Parkinson's disease?
As per Johns Hopkins Medicine, people over 60 are more prone to Parkinson's disease. And men are at more risk of developing the brain disorder as compared to women, besides those with a history of the disease.
Source: Pexels
Parkinson's sign by National Institute of Health (NIH)
Tremor in hands, arms, legs, jaw, or head
Muscle stiffness, where the muscle remains contracted for a long time
Source: Pexels
Slowness of movement
Impaired balance and coordination, sometimes leading to falls