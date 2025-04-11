Apr 11, 2025

N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

Do I Have Parkinson's Disease? Know Signs And Symptoms

What is Parkinson's disease?

Parkinson's disease is a brain disorder that causes an individual with the disease to experience unintended or uncontrollable movements. 

Are you at risks of Parkinson's disease?

As per Johns Hopkins Medicine, people over 60 are more prone to Parkinson's disease. And men are at more risk of developing the brain disorder as compared to women, besides those with a history of the disease. 

Parkinson's sign by National Institute of Health (NIH)

  • Tremor in hands, arms, legs, jaw, or head
  • Muscle stiffness, where the muscle remains contracted for a long time

  • Slowness of movement
  • Impaired balance and coordination, sometimes leading to falls

Other symptoms may include:

  • Depression and other emotional changes
  • Difficulty swallowing, chewing, and speaking

  • Urinary problems or constipation
  • Skin problems

