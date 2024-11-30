Does Eating Green Chili Offer Health Benefits?

Green chillies, rich in antioxidants and vitamins like Vitamin A, C, and B-6, protect the body from free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases.
Green chilli, rich in Vitamin A and copper, can potentially improve vision and prevent night blindness or permanent eye loss, according to the World Health Organization.
Green chilli, rich in vitamin C and 18% calcium, enhances digestion and immune system strength. Its spiciness releases excess saliva, promoting food digestion.
Green chilli, with its low calorie content, aids in weight maintenance by increasing metabolism and promoting fat burning, reducing weight accumulation.
Green chillies, rich in capsaicin, are beneficial for diabetics, obese, and heart patients by increasing insulin secretion, lowering blood sugar levels, and preventing heart disease.
Green chillies, rich in Vitamin C, enhance skin elasticity, reduce dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, while antioxidants neutralize free radicals, resulting in a youthful glow.
Raw green chilli, a spicy food, has antidepressant properties, boosting mood and promoting a cheerful outlook due to its release of endorphins and dopamine.
