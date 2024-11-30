Republic Lifestyle Desk

Does Eating Green Chili Offer Health Benefits?

Green chillies, rich in antioxidants and vitamins like Vitamin A, C, and B-6, protect the body from free radicals, reducing the risk of chronic diseases. 

Source: Pixabay

Green chilli, rich in Vitamin A and copper, can potentially improve vision and prevent night blindness or permanent eye loss, according to the World Health Organization.

Source: Freepik

Green chilli, rich in vitamin C and 18% calcium, enhances digestion and immune system strength. Its spiciness releases excess saliva, promoting food digestion.

Source: Pexels

Green chilli, with its low calorie content, aids in weight maintenance by increasing metabolism and promoting fat burning, reducing weight accumulation.

Source: Pixabay

Green chillies, rich in capsaicin, are beneficial for diabetics, obese, and heart patients by increasing insulin secretion, lowering blood sugar levels, and preventing heart disease. 

Source: Pexels

Green chillies, rich in Vitamin C, enhance skin elasticity, reduce dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles, while antioxidants neutralize free radicals, resulting in a youthful glow.

Source: Pixabay

Raw green chilli, a spicy food, has antidepressant properties, boosting mood and promoting a cheerful outlook due to its release of endorphins and dopamine.

Source: Freepik

 Next Story