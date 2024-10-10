Republic Lifestyle Desk

Eat These Foods To Manage Sore Throat

Healthline states, “Soft texture food will help limit the amount of irritation to your throat.”.

 

Yoghurt is not only soothing and easy to swallow but contains probiotics that can support immune health. 

Mashed potatoes are also soft and easy to swallow. It also provides nutrition without irritation.

Egg scrambled are also a good option as it is soft and does not cause irritation.

Oatmeal is rich in fibre but at the same time, it is easy to swallow because of its soft texture.

You can also enjoy milk, which is smooth and full of protein.

Warm broths can reduce irritation and congestion.

Herbal teas can reduce inflammation and throat pain.

Honey contains anti-bacterial properties which is good for sore throat.

Bananas are soft in texture, which makes them easy to swallow, while providing nutrients like potassium and vitamin C.

