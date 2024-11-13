From Kohima To Ooty: Destinations In India Where You Can See Cherry Blossoms

What Do Cherry Blossoms Represent?
Cherry Blossoms in Japanese means Sakura. It blooms pretty flowers which represents life is fleeting because of their short lifespan.
Source: Pexels
Sakura For Japanese
According to the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO), many Japanese believe Sakura symbolises “human life, transience and nobleness”.
Source: Pexels
Kohima, Nagaland: The Land of Festival covers in a landscape of beautiful cherry blossoms during the month of late November and Early December.
Source: Pexels
Shillong, Meghalaya: Enjoy a picturesque view of pink and white cherry blossoms at Meghalaya's Shillong. It is known for its Cherry Blossoms Festival which attracts thousands of visitors every year.
Source: Pexels
Gangtok, Sikkim: The capital city of Sikkim is famous for many reasons, one of them being the commercial hub. Embrace the splendour of cherry blossoms during March and April.
Source: Pexels
Yumthang Valley, Sikkim: The Yumthang Valley is known as the Valley of Flowers. During spring, the valley gets enveloped in hues of cherry blossoms with a background of lush greens.
Source: Pexels
Mechuka Valley - Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh: The Mechuka Valley and Ziro Valley in the Land of the Rising Sun, are known for their stunning hues of cherry blossoms display.
Source: Pexels
Shimla - Manali - Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh: Several places in Himachal Pradesh, such as Shimla, Manali and Dalhousie are famous for their cherry blossoms against snow-capped peaks in the North.
Source: Pexels
Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir: Besides the iconic tulip garden, Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar is also popular for its resplendent cherry blossoms.
Source: Pexels
Nilgiri Hills, Tamil Nadu: The southern part of India has a treat for their visitors too. Ooty, Coonoor, and Kotagiri are famous places within the Nilgiris where you can witness cherry blossoms.
Source: Pexels